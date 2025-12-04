 
Geo News

Adam Sandler gushes over daughter Sadie's acting in ‘Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler’s 19-year-old daughter Sadie plays actor's daughter in film too

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 04, 2025

Adam Sandler on daughter Sadie in acting
Adam Sandler on daughter Sadie in acting 

Adam Sandler is one proud dad, especially when it comes to seeing his daughters shine on screen. 

The beloved actor opened up about working alongside Sadie Sandler in his film Jay Kelly, and he couldn’t help but gush over her talent.

“I just like being around them, whether it’s on set or at home when we’re clicking. It’s the best,” Sandler told E! News on December 1, reflecting on what it’s been like filming with his kids. 

“It’s just been fun the last few weeks we’ve been running around together. They’re doing some stuff, and Sadie’s in Jay Kelly. She plays my daughter. They’re both really good kids.”

His daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 17, have grown up around movie sets thanks to both Adam and their mom Jackie Sandler, who regularly appears in his projects. 

Now, the teens are taking on more roles themselves, and Adam loves seeing them pursue what they enjoy. 

“They love acting,” he shared. “They’re kind of into it, like wanting to do it with their lives, so just pulling for them and want them to have a good and happy life.”

While Adam built his career with stand-up comedy before becoming a Hollywood favourite, his daughters are focused on acting rather than taking the stage. 

“They don’t want to get [into] that,” he joked, referring to his roots in stand-up. 

“They want to just act. They’re really funny and nice kids, and whatever the hell they want to do, I want them to be happy.”

He also admitted that Sadie and Sunny take in his guidance, but ultimately, they have their own plans. 

“They listen to me and then they got their own path they want to do,” he said.

For Sandler, getting to watch Sadie play his daughter on screen is just another reminder of how far they’ve come, and how excited he is for where they’re heading next.

More From Entertainment

Jessie J breaks down on 'This Morning' as she honoured late friend in emotional tribute
Jessie J breaks down on 'This Morning' as she honoured late friend in emotional tribute
Travis Kelce made major shift in NFL strategy amid wedding planning
Travis Kelce made major shift in NFL strategy amid wedding planning
Joel Edgerton addresses James Cameron comment about ‘Netflix movies'
Joel Edgerton addresses James Cameron comment about ‘Netflix movies'
Kate Brazier finds comfort in mother daughter getaway amid split from Jeff video
Kate Brazier finds comfort in mother daughter getaway amid split from Jeff
Taylor Swift's handwritten note to Liam Payne auctioned
Taylor Swift's handwritten note to Liam Payne auctioned
'Home Alone' 35th anniversary: Daniel Stern gets candid about physical absence
'Home Alone' 35th anniversary: Daniel Stern gets candid about physical absence
Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love
Travis Kelce makes surprising revelation about his and Taylor Swift love
Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow makes big statement on her marriage with Brad Falchuk
'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last
'So You Think You Can Dance' finalist Donyelle Jones breathes her last