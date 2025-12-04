Adam Sandler gushes over daughter Sadie's acting in ‘Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler on daughter Sadie in acting

Adam Sandler is one proud dad, especially when it comes to seeing his daughters shine on screen.

The beloved actor opened up about working alongside Sadie Sandler in his film Jay Kelly, and he couldn’t help but gush over her talent.

“I just like being around them, whether it’s on set or at home when we’re clicking. It’s the best,” Sandler told E! News on December 1, reflecting on what it’s been like filming with his kids.

“It’s just been fun the last few weeks we’ve been running around together. They’re doing some stuff, and Sadie’s in Jay Kelly. She plays my daughter. They’re both really good kids.”

His daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 17, have grown up around movie sets thanks to both Adam and their mom Jackie Sandler, who regularly appears in his projects.

Now, the teens are taking on more roles themselves, and Adam loves seeing them pursue what they enjoy.

“They love acting,” he shared. “They’re kind of into it, like wanting to do it with their lives, so just pulling for them and want them to have a good and happy life.”

While Adam built his career with stand-up comedy before becoming a Hollywood favourite, his daughters are focused on acting rather than taking the stage.

“They don’t want to get [into] that,” he joked, referring to his roots in stand-up.

“They want to just act. They’re really funny and nice kids, and whatever the hell they want to do, I want them to be happy.”

He also admitted that Sadie and Sunny take in his guidance, but ultimately, they have their own plans.

“They listen to me and then they got their own path they want to do,” he said.

For Sandler, getting to watch Sadie play his daughter on screen is just another reminder of how far they’ve come, and how excited he is for where they’re heading next.