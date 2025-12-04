Tara Reid case: Major update revealed

Tara Reid was rushed to hospital after being drugged at Chicago bar

Tara Reid's case saw major development as the investigation continues after she was rushed to a hospital last month.

Authorities claim they have found no video evidence to support Reid’s claim that she was drugged at a Chicago hotel bar.

Rosemont Public Safety Department confirmed, “While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink.”

As per the Rosemont police, the bartenders were covering her glass when she stepped away which police described as standard practice.

However, the officials are still waiting for the hospital records to determine whether and what chemical testing was conducted.

The police cannot confirm without these test results if she was drugged or not.

“We are working with Tara Reid to receive those records which she has also not received,” the statement continued.

“Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly.”

It has also been disclosed that they have found ‘no criminal act that has been committed’ and the investigation into Redi’s claims does not currently involve interrogation of any individual.

However, the American Pie actress insisted following initial results of the investigation she was ‘incapacitated’ for more than eight hours after consuming one drink.

“Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink,” she shared.

“Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything," Reid added, calling the ordeal 'the scariest feeling I have ever felt'.