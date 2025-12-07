Simon Cowell gets candid about getting cosmetic surgeries

Simon Cowell talks about getting Botox and laser treatments

Simon Cowell has openly spoken about getting cosmetics surgery in the past.

The music mogul has had a changing look in the recent years. He admitted having taken the help of cosmetic procedures to maintain his look.

The X-Factor judge has confessed getting Botox done along with some laser treatments.

Simon opened that he has heard rumours having a facelift, but he cleared the air by saying that he hasn’t.

He said, “I have heard certain things about how I’ve had a facelift. I haven’t.”

Cowell opened to Daily Mail, “I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that. I look at myself sometimes and go, “Oh God, I look s***.”

For the 66-year-old celebrity, authenticity was the main thing. Getting cosmetic surgery was really thrilling for Simon.

“Sometimes I think I look OK. I’m more about, “Is it real?” I guess that authenticity was my main thing”, he said, while adding, “That’s the thrill of doing this, it’s so vulnerable.”

Simon is known for being a judge on reality shows like X-Factor and Britain’s Go Talent. He was also the man behind forming the popular boyband, One Direction.