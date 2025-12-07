Simon Cowell gets candid about getting cosmetic surgeries

 
Simon Cowell has openly spoken about getting cosmetics surgery in the past.

The music mogul has had a changing look in the recent years. He admitted having taken the help of cosmetic procedures to maintain his look.

The X-Factor judge has confessed getting Botox done along with some laser treatments.

Simon opened that he has heard rumours having a facelift, but he cleared the air by saying that he hasn’t.

He said, “I have heard certain things about how I’ve had a facelift. I haven’t.”

Cowell opened to Daily Mail, “I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that. I look at myself sometimes and go, “Oh God, I look s***.”

For the 66-year-old celebrity, authenticity was the main thing. Getting cosmetic surgery was really thrilling for Simon.

“Sometimes I think I look OK. I’m more about, “Is it real?” I guess that authenticity was my main thing”, he said, while adding, “That’s the thrill of doing this, it’s so vulnerable.”

Simon is known for being a judge on reality shows like X-Factor and Britain’s Go Talent. He was also the man behind forming the popular boyband, One Direction. 

