Who's Lando Norris, F1 new Champion? His net worth revealed

Formula One has a new king who has arrived on the scene, and this time it's a British driver, since Sir Hamilton last won F1 in 2020.

Lando Norris has become the 11th British Formula One driver to clinch the F1 World Championship 2025.

The 26-year-old Norris finished the season with 423 points to Max Verstappen’s 421, emerging as Britain’s 11th Formula One world champion.

On Sunday in Abu Dhabi, at the 2025 F1 World Championship, Lando Norris finished in third place in the final race of the season, putting an end to Verstappen’s four-year rule, thus clinching his maiden F1 championship.

Lando Norris' net worth revealed

Ever since Norris made his debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix at age 19, he has seen a remarkable rise through the ranks by carving out a name for himself in F1 debates.

His first Grand Prix triumph came in Miami last season, marking his 110th appearance with McLaren, sparking a run of form that culminated with the title in Abu Dhabi.

Norris’s earnings have skyrocketed in tandem with his racing success.

He had signed a multi-year contract with McLaren, which is reportedly worth £18.73 ($25 million) annually, which will last until 2027.

Lando Norris's total net worth is estimated to be around £52.43 million ($70 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth (a digital platform that reports the estimates of total assets of celebrities), which came mostly from brand sponsorships such as Richard Mille, PlayStation, and Monster Energy.

Who is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris was born on November 13, 1999, in Bristol and raised in Glastonbury by Adam and his Belgian mother, Cisca.

His karting career began at age seven, and later he attended Millfield School in Somerset for nine years.

In an attempt to focus more on his racing career, Norris left school in the tenth grade at age 16 to sign a contract with Carlin Motorsport in F4, winning the title (F4) the next year.

Lando Norris progressed through the junior ranks in his career; let's take a look at remarkable career milestones:

2018: Runner-up in the F2 Championship (to George Russell)

2019: F1 debut with McLaren, finishing 11th in the championship

2020: First Podium (3rd place) at Austrian Grand Prix

2021: First pole position at the Russian Grand Prix

2024: First F1 victory at Miami Grand Prix

The 26-year-old Brit clinched third place at Yas Marina, narrowly surpassing competitors to claim the prestigious title. This leaves him as the 11th British driver ever to achieve this championship victory.

Throughout the season, Norris showcased spectacular skill under pressure, from bold overtakes in Monaco to strategic tire management in Singapore, he was a hybrid of outright speed with stubborn defense.

In a post-race interview with British television, Sky Sports, tearful Norris said, “I’ve not cried in a while! I didn’t think I would cry but I did!”

Norris credited his win to his parents, saying, “It’s a long journey. First of all, I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, my parents—my mum, my dad—they are the ones who have supported me since the beginning.

“It feels amazing. I know what Max feels like a little bit! I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season. It’s been a pleasure to race against both of them.

I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a long year. We did it and I’m so proud for everyone.”