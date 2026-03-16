Jimmy Kimmel jabs at Melania Trump from Oscars stage

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t waste the moment to take a jab at the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

At the 98th Academy Awards, while presenting the award for the best documentary, The Late Night Show host took a jab and called her recently released documentary Melania, a film about “trying on shoes” at the White House.

Kimmel jabbed, “There are also documentaries where you talk around the White House trying on shoes,” appearing directed at Trump, whose documentary was released early this year.

While the late-night satire show host vouching for his colleague Stephen Colbert said, “As you know there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”

Jimmy Kimmel at times had criticized the documentary, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video, on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The film Melania was directed by Brett Ratner; the storyline revolves around the FLOTUS in times when Donald Trump makes a comeback to the White House.

While announcing the winner for best feature documentary, Kimmel mocked that President Donald Trump would be angry his wife wasn’t nominated, quipping, “Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this.”

The documentary, which has been the subject of mockery from Jimmy Kimmel, has received criticism from critics who called it lacking depth and attempted to focus on image, fashion, and behind-the-scenes moments.