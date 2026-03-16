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How many Oscars did 'Sinners' sink? Find out every detail here

Michael B. Jordan beame the sixth Black actor to clinch an Academy Award for a leading role

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 16, 2026

How many Oscars did Sinners sink? Find out every detail here
How many Oscars did 'Sinners' sink? Find out every detail here

At the 98th Academy Awards dazzling ceremony, Sinners made waves on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners had already generated buzz long before the Academy Awards even kicked off.

Sinners earned 16 nominations, becoming the most Oscar-nominated movie of all time.

Let’s find out how many nominations it managed to translate into triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards.

Sinners earned four awards, including awards for Ryan Coogler’s original screenplay and Michael B. Jordan’s lead performance, closing a triumphant 2025, which included Superman, A Minecraft Movie, and Weapons.

It was a debut Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, who serves as the writer, director and producer for Sinners.

At every turn this awards season, Coogler bagged Best Original Screenplay awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and WGA Awards.

Ludwig Göransson picked up Sinners’ second Oscar win for Best Original Song.

This third Oscar is the latest feather in his cap, following wins for his work on Black Panther and Oppenheimer.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to make Oscars history by clinching Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners.

The buzzworthy Arkapaw, during her acceptance speech, called on the women in attendance to stand, saying, “I don’t get here without you guys.”

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for portraying the dual roles of twins Smoke and Stack.

He becomes the sixth Black actor to clinch an Academy Award for a leading role.

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