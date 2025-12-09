Martin Scorsese daughter Francesca accepts being a ‘nepo' kid

Francesca Scorsese directed final episode of father docudrama series

Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca candidly admitted that her famous last name played a role in securing her latest opportunity.

Speaking about her new position with Fox Nation, the 25-year-old acknowledged that her father’s reputation in Hollywood helped her get noticed.

“I got this, obviously, because my dad was overseeing everything as the executive producer,” she shared during a candid chat with Variety.

"I'm not going to deny anything. I'm honored to be given an opportunity like this, and I'm going to do my best."

While she expressed gratitude for her chance, Francesca also emphasized her desire to prove herself on her own terms.

She has continued to work and establish herself beyond her father’s shadow.

Stepping into the industry she acted as a baby in several of Martin’s film including The Aviator and The Departed.

She then appeared in movies like Tyler Taormina’s 2024 dramedy, Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point.

Francesca also co-directed her first short film Crimson Ties in 2022.

The 26-year-old also took part in 2024 Super Bowl along with his father to recreate the famous father-daughter dynamic from Francesca’s viral TikToks.