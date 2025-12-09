Justin Timberlake prioritising health after 'gruelling' tour: Reports

Justin Timberlake prioritising health after ‘grueling’ tour: Reports

Justin Timberlake is taking his health seriously after the completion of his two-year-long “gruelling” world tour.

A source close to the SexyBack hitmaker and his wife, Jessica Biel, spilled the beans on how the couple is navigating his journey towards betterment.

“Justin seems to be doing okay. He's prioritising his health after the grueling tour and Lyme disease diagnosis,” the insider shared. “Jess is supportive. She wants him healthy."

With the new year approaching and in the wake of The Social Network actor’s unexpected Lyme disease diagnosis, the singer and his wife are said to be fully focused on his healing.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old singer and actor disclosed in July that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, just one day after wrapping his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

"I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don't say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes," the former NSYNC star wrote. "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

Biel, 43, with whom the Prince of Pop tied the knot in 2012, has been a rock for her partner throughout the difficult period.

The couple share two sons: 10-year-old Silas and five-year-old Phineas.