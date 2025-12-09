Taylor Swift set to appear on Stephen Colbert show before docuseries premiere

Taylor Swift soon to join Stephen Colbert on his late night show

Taylor Swift’s fans are in for a treat as their favourite singer is going to grace The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with her presence soon.

This would be her third appearance on late night shows with the previous two on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker will join the show host Wednesday, December 10, just two days before the highly anticipated premiere of her six-part Eras Tour docuseries on Disney +.

Stephen Colbert broke the news to the viewers with a hilarious video featuring him dancing to Swift’s track, Opalite.

The clip ended with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend popping up in a cozy cardigan.

Swift said on the phone, “Hey Stephen” which was a wink to her beloved Fearless song.

The Eras Tour docuseries promises behind-the-scenes footage, sound bites from her mother Andrea Swift and cameos from stars like Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Florence Welch.

The series will also give a rare glimpse into how Grammy-winning singer engineered her marathon three-hour concerts.

Episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ the following day.