Nicholas Hoult gives production update about 'Superman' sequel

Nicholas Hoult to reprise Lex Luthor in 2027 'Man of Tomorrow'

Nicholas Hoult, who made his debut in DC by playing Lex Luthor in 2025 Superman, spoke about the upcoming sequel.

In a recent interview, Nicholas gave away the production update on the 2025 movie sequel Man of Tomorrow, without spilling details about the plot.

While talking to Variety, the Nosferatu actor said that director James Gunn may have mentioned somewhere that we will start the filming in April 2026.

“At some point he may have said that we will start in April, but I also have said that now.”

He did get a little conscious after revealing this information, but he also said, “I don’t think that’s trouble if I said that.”

When asked if he had read the screenplay of the film, he responded, “I have read the script. I can’t say much about it, but it’s awesome.”

Out of curiosity, the interviewer tried to get insights about Hoult’s character as he asked, “Does it take Lex in some different direction?”

The 36-year-old simply just added, “Yes it’s some pretty fun stuff.”

Man of Tomorrow, directed by Gunn, is set to reunite Nicholas with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The next action sci-fi is slated to release in cinemas on June 9, 2027.