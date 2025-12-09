Princess Anne unveils Christmas card for 2025: ‘Happy and peaceful’

The Princess Royal has joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in a special royal tradition as she continues to serve the royal family dedicatedly.

King Charles’s sister, who is married to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, has finally revealed a delightful Christmas card which features a rare photo of the royal couple.

The official Christmas Card for 2025 sees the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on Little Sark travel by horse and carriage to La Coupee, a narrow walkway connecting Sark and Little in Sark on May 10, 2025, to mark its 80th Liberation anniversary. The photo had been taken by photographer Aaron Chown.

The message read, “Best Wishes for a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.”

The Christmas card comes after Palace released a Christmas card. The Prince and Princess of Wales have yet to release their own.

Before Princess Anne joins the royal family at Sandringham for the much-awaited annual royal tradition for the holiday, the royal is carrying out her assigned tasks, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Princess will be undertaking at least two, and sometimes more, royal engagements consecetively for the next three days.