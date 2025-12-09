'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane reveals plans for candid memoir, 'Book of Days'

Eric Dane's memoir titled, 'Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments' will release in 2026

Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane is preparing to share his most personal story yet in a memoir titled, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.

The famed McSteamy announced that he will release a memoir in 2026 in which he would reflect on his decades-long career and his ongoing battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The book will be published by Maria Shriver’s The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The 53-year-old said the project is his way of capturing the highs and lows of his journey.

“I wake up every morning, and I'm immediately reminded that this is real — this illness, this challenge and that's exactly why I'm writing this book,” Dane explained.

“I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart. If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

For the unversed, Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis earlier this year, describing how the progressive neurodegenerative disease has affected his ability to move and perform.

He also missed the Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the Emmys in October after suffering a fall in his kitchen.

However, he remains determined to continue acting despite the physical challenges.