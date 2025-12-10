Scientists rank world's most monogamous species, humans come 7th

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have identified the world’s 11 most monogamous species and California rodents topped the list.

A computational model devised by Dr Mark Dyble was used to determine the estimated monogamy rating for each species.

The species most committed to one partner in life are likely to produce more siblings sharing both parents and experts used the half versus full-siblings proportions to determine the most monogamous creature.

According to a recent study, published in journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, humans failed to impress as they recorded only 66 percent full siblings, positioning them 7th on the list, just behind African wild dog, Damaraland mole rat, moustached tamarin, Ethiopian wolf and Eurasian beaver.

Other than the above-mentioned, the socially monogamous species include Lar (white-handed gibbon), Meerkat, Grey wolf and Red Fox.

Dr Dyble said, “This is a premier league of monogamy and humans sit comfortably in the list.”

His analysis also found some of the most promiscuous species (the ones who engage in casual and often frequent sexual relationships with multiple partners) in the world and Soay sheep appeared to top that list.

The list of promiscuous include African lion, vervet monkey, killer whale, spotted hyena and a few more.