Sophie Turner's ex Peregrine moves on with Brooklyn Beckham's former flame

Sophie Turner's ex, Peregrine Pearson, seems to have found new love-this time with model Hana Cross, who once dated Brooklyn Beckham.

The pair were seen getting close during a night out at a west London bar on Tuesday.

Witnesses spotted the 30-year-old aristocrat and the 28-year-old model kissing warmly as they spent time chatting outside.

Hana appeared in great spirits, laughing with Peregrine before the couple shared a lingering kiss.

Hana stepped out in a stylish brown coat, dark denim, and heels, while Peregrine kept his look classic in an all-black outfit.

Peregrine comes from a prominent family, he is the eldest son and successor of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, whose family is linked to the powerful Pearsin media empire.

Their grand estate also houses the prestigious Cowdray Park Club, known for its ten pitches and hundreds of matches each year.

This outing follows his recent sighting with German influencer Nina Suess in November, when the two were photographed sharing an intense kiss during a date in the same part of London.