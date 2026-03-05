SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch creates stunning jellyfish-like lightning over Florida

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station created a stunning jellyfish-like lightning in Florida skies early Wednesday morning.

The beautiful lightning created by the Falcon 9 captivated netizens as many took to X and praised the scene. One user wrote, “That is gorgeous.” Another chimed in, “Picture Perfect. This looks great.”

The rocket was launched to deploy 29 Starlink satellites in lower Earth orbit, adding to the megaconstellation, surpassing the 11,000-satellite milestone for SpaceX’s broadband internet service.

The event marked the 28th launch by SpaceX, deploying over 500 satellites, in the first two months of 2026, adding to the previous 600 launches in the company’s history.

According to Space.com, the Elon Musk-owned space company’s Falcon 9 rocket completed its 25th flight to space and back on March 04, 2026.

It landed back at the SpaceX Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (ASDS), also known as “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the space technology company, the recent rocket launch and its landing back on droneship marked the 580th successful rocket landing in the company's history.