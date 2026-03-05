Lou Holtz, coach who led Notre Dame to 1988 title, dies at 89

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach, died at the age of 89 on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

He was most famously known for leading the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to their last national championship in 1988.

Holtz’s family sources revealed that the veteran coach had been facing health issues and was moved to hospice care in Orlando, Florida.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s current head coach, expressed grief over Holtz’s death and paid a heartfelt tribute.

Freeman said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz.”

He added, “Lou's impact at Notre Dame has gone well beyond the football field. He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carry out Notre Dame's mission.”

Holtz had a celebrated college football coaching career. He coached for 33 seasons and won 249 games, lost 132, and tied 7.

Most of his success came at Notre Dame, where his team won 100 games, lost 30, and tied 2 between 1986 and 1996.

In addition to Notre Dame, Holtz provided his services to Minnesota, South Carolina, Arkansas, North Carolina State University, and William & Mary.

Holtz retired from coaching college football in 2004 after a six-season stint at the University of South Carolina. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The exact cause of Holtz’s death remains unknown.

Why did Lou Holtz leave Notre Dame?

He left the Notre Dame because of "burnout from maintaining the high standards" he had established. The veteran coach coached the team for 11 season and left after 1996 season, with a 99-29-2 record.

According to Los Angeles Times, Holtz felt he had accomplished all he could and it was the right time to move on, rather than simply breaking records.