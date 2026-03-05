Everything to know about MacBook Neo: How it differs from Air, Pro models

Apple has officially unveiled a new addition to its laptop lineup, MacBook Neo. The aim of the introduction of the new laptop is to make the Mac experience accessible to everyone.

Released on March 4, the MacBook Neo combines a durable aluminium case with an Apple silicon processor, along with a breakthrough starting price of $599.

This makes it the cheapest Apple laptop so far. MacBook Neo has a high-resolution and a liquid retina display of 13-inch, a brightness of 500 nits, and displays up to 1 billion colours.

It features A18 Pro chip that Apple claims to be 50% faster for everyday tasks and three times faster for on-device AI workload in comparison to best selling PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor.

The laptop also has 16 hours of battery life, enabling users to work or play throughout the day on a single charge.

The MacBook Neo is available in four bright colours, including blush, indigo, silver, and new, fresh citrus.

It has a FaceTime HR camera of 1080p and two directional beamforming mics, along with two side-firing speakers that have spatial audio.

Apple has topped the whole experience with its famous Magic Keyboard and a huge Multi-Touch trackpad, which both operate on the new macOS Ventura.

Considering the environmental goals of the company, MacBook Neo is manufactured with 60% recycled material and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery.

Comparison with MacBook Air and Pro