 
Geo News

Everything to know about MacBook Neo: How it differs from Air, Pro models

Apple unveils MacBook Neo starting at just $599

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Everything to know about MacBook Neo: How it differs from Air, Pro models
Everything to know about MacBook Neo: How it differs from Air, Pro models

Apple has officially unveiled a new addition to its laptop lineup, MacBook Neo. The aim of the introduction of the new laptop is to make the Mac experience accessible to everyone.

Released on March 4, the MacBook Neo combines a durable aluminium case with an Apple silicon processor, along with a breakthrough starting price of $599.

This makes it the cheapest Apple laptop so far. MacBook Neo has a high-resolution and a liquid retina display of 13-inch, a brightness of 500 nits, and displays up to 1 billion colours.

It features A18 Pro chip that Apple claims to be 50% faster for everyday tasks and three times faster for on-device AI workload in comparison to best selling PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor.

The laptop also has 16 hours of battery life, enabling users to work or play throughout the day on a single charge.

The MacBook Neo is available in four bright colours, including blush, indigo, silver, and new, fresh citrus.

It has a FaceTime HR camera of 1080p and two directional beamforming mics, along with two side-firing speakers that have spatial audio.

Apple has topped the whole experience with its famous Magic Keyboard and a huge Multi-Touch trackpad, which both operate on the new macOS Ventura.

Considering the environmental goals of the company, MacBook Neo is manufactured with 60% recycled material and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery.

Comparison with MacBook Air and Pro

FeatureMacBook NeoMacBook AirMacBook Pro
Target AudienceStudents, families, first-time Mac users, budget-conscious buyersEvery day use, students, light content creatorsProfessionals, creatives, developers, power users
Starting price$599$999 (Estimated)$1,599 (Estimated)
ColoursBlush, Indigo, Silver, CitrusSilver, Starlight, Space Grey, MidnightSilver, Space Black
ProcessorA18 ProM5M5 Pro/ M5 Max
Display13-inch13-inch or 15-inch14-inch or 16-inch
Battery LifeUp to 16 hoursUp to 18 hoursUp to 22 hours
Ports2X USB-C, headphone jack2X Thunderbolt, USB 4, headphone jack3X Thunderbolt 5, HDMI, SDXC card slot, headphone jack
Cooling SystemFanlessFanlessActive (Fans)

Customers can pre-order the MacBook Neo from March 4, with in-store availability starting from Wednesday, March 11. 

Kansas City Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks
Kansas City Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks
Video: US submarine sinks Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, in Indian Ocean video
Video: US submarine sinks Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, in Indian Ocean
US launches military operations in Ecuador amid ongoing Iran War
US launches military operations in Ecuador amid ongoing Iran War
Elon Musk to testify in Twitter shareholder lawsuit over stock price manipulation claims
Elon Musk to testify in Twitter shareholder lawsuit over stock price manipulation claims
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia after Iran launches missiles at Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia after Iran launches missiles at Riyadh
‘America is winning': Pete Hegseth vows US-Israel will control Iran's skies in ‘under a week'
‘America is winning': Pete Hegseth vows US-Israel will control Iran's skies in ‘under a week'
BTS ‘Arirang' scavenger hunt is live on Google: Here's how to answer every trivia question
BTS ‘Arirang' scavenger hunt is live on Google: Here's how to answer every trivia question
Everything to know about Iran's Yak-130: How it became Israel's F-35's first kill
Everything to know about Iran's Yak-130: How it became Israel's F-35's first kill