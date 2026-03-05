Spain agrees to cooperate with US military operations against Iran after initial refusal: White House

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Spain agreed to cooperate with the United States (U.S.) in its attacks on Iran, following its initial refusal to allow the use of its military bases for such actions.

Earlier, President Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Spain after the European country openly criticised the U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, March 4, Leavitt said: “I ⁠think they heard the president's message yesterday ​loud and clear. It is my understanding ​over the past several hours they've agreed to cooperate with the US military.”

Spain has not yet responded to the White House’s claim.

More to follow...