Instagram yellow ring: How to get ‘secret friend’ feature just like Selena Gomez

 
Geo News

Selena Gomez debuts mysterious yellow ‘Secret Friend’ ring on Instagram stories

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Selena Gomez left Instagram users in awe after a mysterious yellow ring appeared around her profile picture on the platform, labelled “Secret Friend.”

This raises questions globally that if Instagram has quietly introduced a new feature. In contrast to the familiar green ring used for the “close friends,” which restricts the story's visibility to a self-selected audience, the yellow ring story was visible to all of her millions of followers.

Truth about the “Yellow Ring”

As of now, the yellow ring has not introduced by the platform. Rather, it seems to be a special promotional tool available only for Selena in connection with the promotion of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast hosted by her husband, Benny Blanco, alongside Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco.

Is there a way to get it?

For now, regular users can’t unlock this feature. Neither Instagram has plans to roll out this feature anytime soon.

However, to stay updated, keep you app updated and visit official pages of the platform for any such news. 

