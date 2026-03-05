 
Adolf 'Hitler' calls Reza Pehlavi; assures German support against Islamic Republic: Satire

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, known for prank-calling world leaders, recently targeted Reza Pahlavi, the son of former Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

The pranksters video called Pehlavi, disguising themselves as advisers to the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

One of the pranksters dressed to resemble former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and introduced himself as “Adolf” while the other appeared in a classic black suit.

Pahlavi appreciated the German government’s tough stance against the Islamic Republic amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The prankster posing as Hitler claimed to have spoken with Merz and told the prince that the German military was ready to join the conflict, adding, “Our intelligence is ready to bomb Tehran.”

Pahlavi welcomed the stance, saying, “The more countries we have in coalition to attack the regime in Iran, the better it is.”

He declared the war against Iran to be a “crusade,” adding, “It’s a welcome point for us to have more people joining in this crusade.”

When asked whether he would return to Tehran and take over the government, Pahlavi said he was in talks with Israelis and Americans, saying, “IRGC and other intelligence agencies need to be neutralised."

He expressed readiness to step in and fill the vacuum, if the “Islamic Republic regime” falls. The video ends when Pahlavi gets another call.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, though there has been no immediate response from Pahlavi regarding the authenticity of the call.

The prank adds to a long list of high-profile hoaxes carried out by Vovan and Lexus, who have previously targeted political figures across Europe and North America.

