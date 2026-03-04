 
Kansas City Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks

McDuffie is expected to sign a long-term contract extension with the Rams

Geo News Digital Desk
March 04, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a major trade with the Los Angeles Rams, sending All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles.

The Chiefs will get four draft picks, including the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter claimed on Wednesday, March 04, 2026.

According to Schefter, in addition to the first-round pick, the Chiefs will also receive fifth and sixth-round selections in this year’s draft, along with a third-round pick in 2027.

McDuffie is expected to sign a long-term contract extension with the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams enters the 2026 draft holding two first-round selections, including the 13th overall pick, which they acquired through a previous trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

This marks the second time in three years that Kansas City has traded a top cornerback rather than signing him to a large contract.

In 2024, the Chiefs sent L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs also face a potential gap in their secondary, as cornerback Jaylen Watson is set to become a free agent next week.

