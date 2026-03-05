Spain rejects White House claim of cooperation with US military on Iran

Spain has categorically rejected the White House claim that it agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military on operations targeting Iran.

Speaking to the French newspaper El Confidencial, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said: “The spokeswoman (Karoline Leavitt) may speak for the White House, but I am the foreign minister of Spain. I categorically deny her claim.”

He added, "The Spanish government’s position has not changed by a single comma."

The denial comes after the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Spain agreed to cooperate with the United States (U.S.) in its attacks on Iran, following its initial refusal to allow the use of its military bases for such actions.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, March 4, Leavitt said: “I ⁠think they heard the president's message yesterday ​loud and clear. It is my understanding ​over the past several hours they've agreed to cooperate with the US military.”

Earlier, President Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Spain after the European country openly criticised the U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

U.S. jets departed the jointly operated bases in Spain after the country refused to allow their use for attacks on Iran.

Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the U.S.-Israeli joint “unilateral” military actions against Iran and also criticised Iran’s subsequent retaliation.

He called for immediate de-escalation and a return to the dialogue table to achieve a lasting political solution to the situation.