Zayn Malik shares good news for fans: ‘Lucky enough'

Zayn Malik announces new album, new single

Zayn Malik has shared good news for fans, announcing that his fifth studio album, Konnakol, will be released on April 17 via Mercury Records, marking a creative moment he describes as deeply personal and long in the making.

The singer revealed the project shortly after wrapping up his Las Vegas residency, telling fans he feels “lucky enough” to be returning with a new body of work that reconnects with the sound that first defined his solo career.

The album’s lead single, Die for Me, is set to arrive this Friday, offering the first glimpse into what listeners can expect.

According to a release, Konnakol builds on the style fans first heard on Zayn’s record-breaking debut album, Mind of Mine, while taking that foundation in a more meaningful direction.

Visually, the project is rooted in heritage, with the album artwork featuring a snow leopard, a symbol in South Asia that reflects how his background shaped the record.

Zayn subtly teased this connection during his Vegas shows, where snow leopard imagery appeared at the end of each night as a quiet Easter egg for fans.

Explaining the title and intent behind the album, Zayn said, “It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album. Konnakol in its definition is the act of creating percussive sounds with one’s voice but what it means to me lies somewhere much deeper.”

He went on to describe it.

“I have always drawn on my heritage for inspiration since I first started making my own music, this album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who I am, where I come from and where I intend to go.”

The announcement follows Zayn’s recent seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which concluded on January 31.

Across the shows, he treated fans to unreleased music alongside familiar favourites, signalling that a new era was approaching.

With Konnakol, Zayn appears to be blending reflection with evolution, giving fans a taste of his early solo sound while grounding the album in a clearer sense of identity.

For listeners who have followed his journey from the start, the project promises both nostalgia and growth, delivered by an artist who says he finally understands where he’s been, and where he’s going next.