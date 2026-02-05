 
Geo News

‘Saturday Night Live UK' moves forward with cast announcement

‘SNL UK’ releases cast and transmission schedule ahead of highly anticipated debut

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

‘Saturday Night Live UK moves forward with cast announcement

Saturday Night Live is coming to the UK and the British comedians set to lead its cast have been unveiled.

Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young made the 11-member lineup for the programme’s debut across the pond.

While writers for the show have not been announced yet, SNL UK has further released the airing schedule for its upcoming transmission.

The series will premiere on March 21, followed by an episode every week until its first season’s conclusion at a yet-to-be specified date.

According to Variety, SNL’s UK edition will also feature a different celebrity host each episode, who will be accompanied by the usual musical guest.

While the original show’s Weekend Update segment will also get a British makeover for its new broadcast.

The show’s producer, James Longman discussed SNL’s relevance for those living in Britain, saying, “The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have; they’re bold, exciting, and of course, incredibly funny.”

“The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world,” he added.

With Saturday Night Live’s original debut in 1975, the UK variant of the show is set to be released 50 years after its celebrated predecessor.

Britney Spears sends heartbreaking message to family after suffering injury
Britney Spears sends heartbreaking message to family after suffering injury
Brooklyn Beckham 'lasers off' tattoo tribute to dad David amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham 'lasers off' tattoo tribute to dad David amid family feud
Bella Hadid comes face-to-face with police after Adan Banuelos controversy
Bella Hadid comes face-to-face with police after Adan Banuelos controversy
Dove Cameron recalls ‘tragic' moment of her life: ‘Couldn't breathe'
Dove Cameron recalls ‘tragic' moment of her life: ‘Couldn't breathe'
Halle Berry slams Gavin Newsom for severe false claims
Halle Berry slams Gavin Newsom for severe false claims
Taylor Swift announces new music video release this week video
Taylor Swift announces new music video release this week
Kristen Stewart buys major historical Hollywood site
Kristen Stewart buys major historical Hollywood site
Kim Kardashian shares dating advice amid Lewis Hamilton dating rumours
Kim Kardashian shares dating advice amid Lewis Hamilton dating rumours