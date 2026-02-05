‘Saturday Night Live UK' moves forward with cast announcement

Saturday Night Live is coming to the UK and the British comedians set to lead its cast have been unveiled.

Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young made the 11-member lineup for the programme’s debut across the pond.

While writers for the show have not been announced yet, SNL UK has further released the airing schedule for its upcoming transmission.

The series will premiere on March 21, followed by an episode every week until its first season’s conclusion at a yet-to-be specified date.

According to Variety, SNL’s UK edition will also feature a different celebrity host each episode, who will be accompanied by the usual musical guest.

While the original show’s Weekend Update segment will also get a British makeover for its new broadcast.

The show’s producer, James Longman discussed SNL’s relevance for those living in Britain, saying, “The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have; they’re bold, exciting, and of course, incredibly funny.”

“The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world,” he added.

With Saturday Night Live’s original debut in 1975, the UK variant of the show is set to be released 50 years after its celebrated predecessor.