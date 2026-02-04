Taylor Swift's historic Grammy win: Unstoppable momentum continues

Taylor Swift fans celebrate two years to record-setting Grammy win

Taylor Swift became the highlight of the Grammy Awards two years ago, when she set a historic record for being the only artist to have won the Album of the Year award four times.

The 36-year-old pop superstar made the evening even more special for fans as she announced her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on February 4, 2024.

Following the Grammys 2026, which Swift did not attend, Swifties are looking back to the history-making event two years back, and celebrating the milestone as well as the exciting moment TTPD was announced to the world.

After the 14-time-Grammy winner made a heartfelt acceptance speech for her Album of the Year award for Midnights, she returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for the same album and during her speech then, she unveiled the “secret” she had been keeping for two years at the time.

Swifties revived the clips on social media and shared their nostalgia for the award show on February 4 this year, as one wrote on X, “She created history.”

Another added, “Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since Taylor announced TTPD. Time flies,” and “2 YEARS SINCE TTPD WAS ANNOUNCED!! LIVES WERE CHANGED,” chimed in a third.

“TTPD album of the year forever,” another Swiftie declared, referring to the 2024 album being snubbed at the award show last year.