Kim Kardashian shares dating advice amid Lewis Hamilton dating rumours

The rumoured couple reportedly sparked a romantic connection on New Year's

Kim Kardashian is offering dating advice as rumours swirl about her budding romance with Lewis Hamilton.

The reality TV star was recently spotted alongside the Formula One champion during a weekend trip to Paris, sparking speculation about a new relationship. While in the French capital, Kardashian spoke with British Vogue at the launch of the new Nike x SKIMS pop-up, where she answered readers’ burning questions ranging from sisterly rivalry to modern dating.

“Yes, who cares if they’ve seen your Story? Like, what does it matter? Post and ghost. Who cares?” the 45-year-old replied.

Her comments come as reports suggest her own love life may be entering a new chapter. The Sun reported that Kardashian and Hamilton are now dating, claiming the SKIMS founder recently flew to the U.K. to spend a romantic weekend with the racing star in the Cotswolds.

According to the outlet, Kardashian travelled on her private jet and stayed at the luxury Estelle Manor, where the pair allegedly enjoyed exclusive access to a private spa and shared an intimate dinner at the country club.

A source also told HELLO! magazine that sparks may have flown earlier than fans realised. “Kim and Lewis got people talking at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen last year,” the insider said, suggesting their connection has been quietly building for months.