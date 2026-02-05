Channing Tatum shares critical health news: 'Separated shoulder'

Channing Tatum in hospital for 'Separated shoulder'

Channing Tatum has shared a health update with fans after undergoing surgery to repair a separated shoulder, describing the procedure as a tough but necessary challenge.

The actor revealed the news on Instagram earlier this week, posting a black-and-white photo from his hospital bed as he prepared to go into surgery.

Wearing a gown and hospital cap, Tatum kept his message straightforward and characteristically strong.

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” he wrote.

Support quickly poured in, including from his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, who offered encouragement in the comments, writing, “Big bad wolf, we got disss.”

Tatum later gave followers a clearer picture of what he was dealing with through his Instagram Stories.

In one snap, he shared an X-ray of his upper arm and shoulder, showing two visibly broken bones.

He simply captioned it, “Separated shoulder.” A second, post-surgery X-ray showed the injury after doctors had stabilised it with medical hardware.

“Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he wrote alongside the snap, pointing out the large screw now holding the bones together.

Channing Tatum/Instagram

While Tatum did not explain how the injury happened, the update adds to a growing list of physical setbacks for the actor, who is known for performing many of his own stunts.

Back in September, he spoke to Variety about getting hurt while filming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release in December 2026.

At the time, the outlet noted that he arrived at the interview with a limp and relied on his stunt double for several demanding scenes.

Reflecting on that earlier injury, Tatum told the publication that filming was still intense, including a major fight sequence with Robert Downey Jr, who plays Doctor Doom.

“We had tons more shooting,” he said, referring to the physically demanding schedule.

He also spoke candidly about the mental toll of injuries and recovery.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum said. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like … I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”

Despite the seriousness of his latest surgery, the actor struck an upbeat tone overall, suggesting the operation was successful and that he is ready to take on recovery head-on.

Fans and fellow actors echoed that optimism in the comments, with messages of encouragement flooding in as Tatum begins what is expected to be a challenging period of healing.