Taylor Swift announces new music video release this week

Taylor Swift announces 'Opalite' music video

Taylor Swift has confirmed that a new music video is landing this week, giving fans a clear date and time for the long-teased visual for her hit single Opalite.

The singer revealed a countdown on her website announcing that the video will premiere on Friday, February 6 at 8 a.m. ET, marking the next major moment in her Life of a Showgirl era.

Credit: taylorswift.com

Unlike some of her past cryptic rollouts, this release came with precise details. The Opalite video will debut exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify Premium, remaining on those platforms until February 8 at 8 a.m. ET, when it will then become available on YouTube.

Alongside the announcement, Swift also unveiled a limited Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl, with preorders open until February 6 at 7 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

Opalite is the second single from The Life of a Showgirl and has already proven to be one of Swift’s most consistent performers.

The track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks, currently sitting at No. 10.

The album itself, released in October, sold 2.7 million copies on its first day and later surpassed Adele’s 25 to become the most-consumed album in Billboard 200 history.

Its lead single, The Fate of Ophelia, earned Swift her 13th No. 1 hit and spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Hot 100.

The music news arrives as Swift is also navigating heightened attention around her personal life.

According to a recent Us Weekly report, the singer is being cautious about her wedding guest list ahead of her summer nuptials to Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift feels ‘used’ amid Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni

A source told the outlet that inviting Blake Lively would “likely trigger a media frenzy”, something Swift is said to be trying to avoid as she plans the ceremony.

The situation is reportedly linked to renewed scrutiny surrounding Swift’s friendship with Lively following the actress’s legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, after private text messages involving Swift appeared in unsealed court documents.

The exposure reportedly left Swift feeling “exposed and kind of violated”, according to a source.

Another insider said, “The friendship is not what it once was”, while adding that Swift has intentionally pulled back, explaining, “When Taylor got pulled into this, it triggered boundary tightening.”

Despite the personal noise, Swift appears firmly focused on her music this week, with the release of the Opalite video set to take centre stage.