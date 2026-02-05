Kit Harington reflects on being dad of two kids

Kit Harington has opened up about how his life as a father of two keeps him "very grounded" amidst the whirlwind of his acting career.

At 39, the Game of Thrones star admits that his children are the primary reason he is able to leave the intensity of his roles at the studio door.

During a recent chat with Mr Porter, Harington shared that while filming a particularly heavy season in Cardiff, he took full-time charge of the kids as his wife, Rose Leslie, was working on a play in Stratford.

He recalled that after a day of filming God knows what, seeing his son and daughter made any darkness disappear, allowing him to simply focus on being a parent.

Reflecting on his journey, Harington said he feels he’s found his stride as a dad, noting that "fatherhood happened at just the right time. And I think I’m good at being a dad."

He spoke warmly about his kids, describing them as being "awake to the world" and incredibly kind.

He also shared a bit of a lightbulb moment regarding his age, realising that because his son was born when he was 34, he will only be 54 when the boy reaches adulthood.

This stage of life has made him feel much more rooted, telling the outlet that he is currently "beating myself up less about stuff" and feeling like he has hardly started.

However, don’t expect a family viewing party of his most famous work anytime soon. Even though he met Rose while playing Jon Snow, Harington is convinced their children will avoid the show at all costs.

He previously told E! News that he believes they would find watching their parents’ on-screen romance "deeply uncomfortable."

He joked that instead of being impressed, his children will likely feel a sense of embarrassed sadness if he ever tries to show them his old acting clips.

As he put it, he suspects that if he ever says, "Hey, look at this thing I was in 20 years ago," their response will simply be, "Dad no."