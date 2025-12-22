Zooey Deschanel, Charlie Cox reveal their all-time favourite rom-com

Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox opened up about their absolute favourite romantic comedy film.

Deschanel and Cox, who are starring in new rom-com film Merv, revealed which romantic and funny love story they enjoy the most.

In an interview with People magazine, Deschanel said, "When Harry Met Sally is obviously a classic. I'm really a big fan of screwball comedies that are the original rom-com: It Happened One Night, Bringing Up Baby, The Awful Truth, Philadelphia Story.”

Meanwhile, Cox said that he loves America’s Sweethearts, “My very first trip to America, when I was 17, I went to an American movie theater and saw that film, and it's kind of a core memory for me.”

In the upcoming film, Deschanel and Cox stars along with Chris Redd, Patricia Heaton, David Hunt, Ellyn Jameson, Wynn Everett and few more.

According to Deschannel, she was excited to star in the film.

“I was just so excited to see a really great rom-com with these complex characters, and just a way to tell this sweet breakup and makeup story with a little bit of holiday and a little bit of puppy love,” she said.

Merv, directed by Jessica Swale and written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart is no available to stream on Prime Video.