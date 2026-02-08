Next-gen smartphones to set new display size standards, leaving small screens behind

It is well known that smartphone sizes over the years have increased with each passing generation, even while manufacturers have been chasing slimmer designs. But for consumers, who prefer smaller devices, the demand for powerful compact phones has never been higher.

Unfortunately, now it appears that those seeking smaller options would be disappointed with the latest trends in the ongoing, ever-flourishing smartphone evolution.

The shift towards larger displays

Recent reports, surfaced by supply chain insiders, indicate that two major phone manufacturers are developing devices with displays measuring at or above seven inches. This extraordinary display size has mostly been associated with tablets, but now it points to the dawn of a new smartphone landscape.

Older tablets have a history of typically featuring screens around seven inches, the dimensions which modern smartphones have recently approached.

At present, the largest displays found on mainstream smartphones hover a bit below the seven-inch mark, with models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra at 6.86 inches and the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to reach 6.89 inches.

Apple and Samsung have been releasing larger flagship models for years, but neither has dared officially cross the seven-inch threshold yet. It should be taken into account that the push for larger screens is driven by consumer demand for bigger viewing experiences, especially for media consumption and gaming, since bigger displays allow for more immersive visuals, thus making watching or playing more rejoiceful.

Bigger screens, bigger batteries?

Besides improved viewing experiences, the trend towards adopting larger-than-ever displays might as well result in the inclusion of bigger batteries, and, particularly, if manufacturers decide to bypass U.S. sanctions on battery sizes, devices might also emerge equipped with batteries larger than the current standard of 5,000 mAh.

This would not only mark the outset of an era where extended battery lives and enhanced overall performance would all be normalised. The chances of this happening could be unquestionable should companies adopt advanced battery technologies like silicon-carbon.

While the prospect of larger smartphones, and a whole lot of amenities encompassing it, is exciting, it is not absent of possible price hikes. The world of smartphones is already facing a memory crunch, driven by new AI data centres that demand an overwhelming extent of compute power.

With smartphones' innovative fabric shifting fast, consumers are keen to observe how these changes affect their purchasing power. and only time will reveal if the benefits of larger screens outweigh their drawbacks.