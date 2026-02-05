Brooklyn Beckham 'lasers off' tattoo tribute to dad David amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham is believed to have removed his tattoo tribute to his father in another move amid the family conflict.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

The aspiring chef,26, now appears to have dealt another crushing blow to his father by removing his tattoo tribute to him.

For those unversed, Brooklyn's upper right arm once carried the words 'dad' through it.

Directly underneath was the message 'Love you Bust' - David's endearing nickname for his first born.

However, the pictures shared by The Sun appear to show Brooklyn has had the tribute lasered off.

Just a day earlier, David's 'Buster' neck tattoo he had done in 2015 to honour his son was visible during his visit to Doha.

Last year, Brooklyn had his 'mama's boy' chest tattoo tribute for his Spice Girl mother Victoria covered up.

It comes after Brooklyn's father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event on Tuesday.

Nelson said: 'My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that's not for coverage here today. But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.'

Nelson was also asked if he gave the couple advice in how to navigate a difficult situation. He replied: 'I do. Sometimes they give me advice.'

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.