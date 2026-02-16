Harry Styles all set to curate 2026 Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles expresses feelings on headlining the 31st Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles has been getting back-to-back gigs as he returns to the limelight after three-years of hiatus.

Following the release of his fourth studio album in March and kickstarting his “Together, Together” tour in May, the Grammy winner will also be headlining the 31st Meltdown Festival this year.

Earlier today, the news came out that Styles is going to curate the 2026 festival at London’s Southbank Centre. The Line-up for the event is yet to announced.

While sharing his feelings on receiving this opportunity, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker added, “I'm deeply honoured to curate the Meltdown festival, especially for the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year.

“My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue.”

Harry elaborated, “We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life. It brings us together and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years,”

“I'm incredibly grateful to Southbank for having me, it's really exciting for me to have this opportunity in such an iconic venue", he continued.

The Adore You left fans surprised with his surprising comeback in January.

Styles made a remarkable return by announcing a new album and a tour. Meanwhile, he also released his first single Aperture, that made it No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.