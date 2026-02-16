The Film Independent 2026 celebrate 'Train Dreams', 'Adolescence', more

The Film Independent Spirit Awards returned for their 41st edition on Sunday night, shining a spotlight on the boldest voices in indie cinema and television.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Ego Nwodim, the ceremony swapped its traditional Santa Monica Pier backdrop for the Hollywood Palladium, where stars and storytellers gathered to celebrate artistry outside the studio system.

Netflix’s Train Dreams emerged as the night’s biggest triumph, claiming Best Feature alongside wins for Best Director and Best Cinematography.

On the television side, Adolescence proved unstoppable, sweeping every category in which it was nominated.

Let’s take a look at all the winners of the prestigious awards.

Movies

Best Feature

Peter Hujar’s Day

The Plague

Sorry, Baby

WINNER: Train Dreams

Twinless

Best Director

WINNER: Clint Bentley, Train Dreams

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu

Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best First Feature

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

East of Wall

WINNER: Lurker

One of Them Days

Best Lead Performance

Everett Blunck, The Plague

WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Chang Chen, Lucky Lu

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Dylan O’Brien, Twinless

Keke Palmer, One of Them Days

Théodore Pellerin, Lurker

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day

Best Supporting Performance

WINNER: Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby

Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague

Kirsten Dunst, Roofman

Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day

Nina Hoss, Hedda

Jane Levy, A Little Prayer

Archie Madekwe, Lurker

Kali Reis, Rebuilding

Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign

Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace

Best Breakthrough Performance

Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons

WINNER: Kayo Martin, The Plague

Misha Osherovich, She’s the He

SZA, One of Them Days

Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall

Best Screenplay

A Little Prayer

WINNER: Sorry, Baby

Sovereign

Splitsville

Twinless

Best First Screenplay

Blue Sun Palace

Friendship

WINNER: Lurker

One of Them Days

Outerlands

Best Cinematography

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

Peter Hujar’s Day

WINNER: Train Dreams

Warfare

Best Editing

Eephus

Good Boy

Splitsville

WINNER: The Testament of Ann Lee

Warfare

Best Documentary

Come See Me in the Good Light

Endless Cookie

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 — Last Air in Moscow

WINNER: The Perfect Neighbor

The Tale of Silyan

Best International Film

All That’s Left of You

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

A Poet

WINNER: The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Robert Altman Award

WINNER: The cast, casting director, and director of The Long Walk

Someone to Watch Award

WINNER: Tatti Ribeiro

Neo Sora

Annapurna Sriram

Truer Than Fiction Award

Tony Benna

WINNER: Rajee Samarasinghe

Brittany Shyne

John Cassavetes Award

The Baltimorons

Boys Go to Jupiter

Eephus

WINNER: Esta Isla

Familiar Touch

Producers Award

Emma Hannaway

Luca Intili

WINNER: Tony Yang





Television

Best New Scripted Series

WINNER: Adolescence

Common Side Effects

Forever

Mr. Loverman

North of North

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Citizen Nation

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

WINNER: Pee-Wee As Himself

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth

WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown

Lennie James, Mr. Loverman

Anna Lambe, North of North

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lovie Simone, Forever

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Ariyon Bakare, Mr. Loverman

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Sharon D. Clarke, Mr. Loverman

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys

Xosha Roquemore, Forever

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Asif Ali, Deli Boys

Wally Baram, Overcompensating

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Michael Cooper Jr., Forever

Ernest Kingsley Junior, Washington Black

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

WINNER: Chief of War