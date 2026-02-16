The Film Independent 2026 celebrate 'Train Dreams', 'Adolescence', more

February 16, 2026
The Film Independent Spirit Awards returned for their 41st edition on Sunday night, shining a spotlight on the boldest voices in indie cinema and television.
Hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Ego Nwodim, the ceremony swapped its traditional Santa Monica Pier backdrop for the Hollywood Palladium, where stars and storytellers gathered to celebrate artistry outside the studio system.
Netflix’s Train Dreams emerged as the night’s biggest triumph, claiming Best Feature alongside wins for Best Director and Best Cinematography.
On the television side, Adolescence proved unstoppable, sweeping every category in which it was nominated.
Let’s take a look at all the winners of the prestigious awards.
Movies
Peter Hujar’s Day
The Plague
Sorry, Baby
WINNER: Train Dreams
Twinless
WINNER: Clint Bentley, Train Dreams
Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu
Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Blue Sun Palace
Dust Bunny
East of Wall
WINNER: Lurker
One of Them Days
Everett Blunck, The Plague
WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch
Chang Chen, Lucky Lu
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Dylan O’Brien, Twinless
Keke Palmer, One of Them Days
Théodore Pellerin, Lurker
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day
WINNER: Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby
Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague
Kirsten Dunst, Roofman
Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day
Nina Hoss, Hedda
Jane Levy, A Little Prayer
Archie Madekwe, Lurker
Kali Reis, Rebuilding
Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign
Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace
Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons
WINNER: Kayo Martin, The Plague
Misha Osherovich, She’s the He
SZA, One of Them Days
Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall
A Little Prayer
WINNER: Sorry, Baby
Sovereign
Splitsville
Twinless
Blue Sun Palace
Friendship
WINNER: Lurker
One of Them Days
Outerlands
Blue Sun Palace
Dust Bunny
Peter Hujar’s Day
WINNER: Train Dreams
Warfare
Eephus
Good Boy
Splitsville
WINNER: The Testament of Ann Lee
Warfare
Come See Me in the Good Light
Endless Cookie
My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 — Last Air in Moscow
WINNER: The Perfect Neighbor
The Tale of Silyan
All That’s Left of You
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
A Poet
WINNER: The Secret Agent
Sirāt
WINNER: The cast, casting director, and director of The Long Walk
WINNER: Tatti Ribeiro
Neo Sora
Annapurna Sriram
Tony Benna
WINNER: Rajee Samarasinghe
Brittany Shyne
The Baltimorons
Boys Go to Jupiter
Eephus
WINNER: Esta Isla
Familiar Touch
Emma Hannaway
Luca Intili
WINNER: Tony Yang
WINNER: Adolescence
Common Side Effects
Forever
Mr. Loverman
North of North
Citizen Nation
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time
WINNER: Pee-Wee As Himself
Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae
Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown
Lennie James, Mr. Loverman
Anna Lambe, North of North
Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Lovie Simone, Forever
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Ariyon Bakare, Mr. Loverman
Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth
Sharon D. Clarke, Mr. Loverman
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside
Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys
Xosha Roquemore, Forever
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Ben Whishaw, Black Doves
Asif Ali, Deli Boys
Wally Baram, Overcompensating
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Michael Cooper Jr., Forever
Ernest Kingsley Junior, Washington Black
WINNER: Chief of War