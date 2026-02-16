 
Geo News

Lee Andrews wishes to build new home with Katie Price in Dubai

Katie is enjoying her honeymoon in Dubai with her husband Lee Andrews

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

It was later reported that Katie has purchased a home with Lee
It was later reported that Katie has purchased a home with Lee

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has shared the kind of home he hopes to build with the newlywed bride for their future, on Instagram on Sunday. 

The glamour model, 47, jetted off to Dubai last week to meet her new husband, Lee, 43, in the UAE after the pair stunned the world by tying the knot just days after meeting.

Katie is enjoying her honeymoon in Dubai and was initially expected to return home quickly. However, she has decided to stay in the country.

It was later reported that Katie has purchased a home with Lee,' putting down a deposit and signing the contract' this week.

Lee Andrews official Instagram account
Lee Andrew's official Instagram account

An AI-generated mock-up of a three-storey mansion features bedrooms for guests, children and their parents as well as his and her cars.

Katie's sudden decision to marry for the fourth time has reportedly left her family concerned, with sources claiming they are anxious over Katie's slashing the cash on the home.'

A source told The Sun that Katie has put money down on a home with Lee in the UAE, with the contract signed.

'She is really excited and thinks she is going to have her happy ending with Lee but those close to Katie fear this could be the start of a potential scam,' they said.

The source added that when Katie returned to Dubai she was meant to come home after two days but has yet to.

They said: 'Katie says she is busy planning her new life with Lee and has splashed the cash on this property – but it's making her closest friends and family anxious.

'They're concerned about his motives and that is only natural given what some of his ex partners have said.'

Meanwhile, Katie Price's new husband shared stunning memories from their honeymoon following the former model's fourth wedding in Dubai.

Ray J sparks concern with latest unsettling performance
Ray J sparks concern with latest unsettling performance
Glen Powell once pulled Joe Jonas prank with sister Leslie
Glen Powell once pulled Joe Jonas prank with sister Leslie
Savannah Guthrie negotiates with mom's kidnappers: 'never too late'
Savannah Guthrie negotiates with mom's kidnappers: 'never too late'
Eva Mendes supports Ryan Gosling in rare display of romance
Eva Mendes supports Ryan Gosling in rare display of romance
Laura Dern shares ‘the most incredible experience' with Ellen DeGeneres
Laura Dern shares ‘the most incredible experience' with Ellen DeGeneres
Brooklyn Beckham wishes Valentine's to wife Nicola Peltz with racy post
Brooklyn Beckham wishes Valentine's to wife Nicola Peltz with racy post
North West to be CEO of her first own company: Details
North West to be CEO of her first own company: Details
See Hailey Bieber's Valentine Day tribute for Justin Bieber
See Hailey Bieber's Valentine Day tribute for Justin Bieber