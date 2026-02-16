Lee Andrews wishes to build new home with Katie Price in Dubai

It was later reported that Katie has purchased a home with Lee

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has shared the kind of home he hopes to build with the newlywed bride for their future, on Instagram on Sunday.

The glamour model, 47, jetted off to Dubai last week to meet her new husband, Lee, 43, in the UAE after the pair stunned the world by tying the knot just days after meeting.

Katie is enjoying her honeymoon in Dubai and was initially expected to return home quickly. However, she has decided to stay in the country.

It was later reported that Katie has purchased a home with Lee,' putting down a deposit and signing the contract' this week.

Lee Andrew's official Instagram account

An AI-generated mock-up of a three-storey mansion features bedrooms for guests, children and their parents as well as his and her cars.

Katie's sudden decision to marry for the fourth time has reportedly left her family concerned, with sources claiming they are anxious over Katie's slashing the cash on the home.'

A source told The Sun that Katie has put money down on a home with Lee in the UAE, with the contract signed.

'She is really excited and thinks she is going to have her happy ending with Lee but those close to Katie fear this could be the start of a potential scam,' they said.

The source added that when Katie returned to Dubai she was meant to come home after two days but has yet to.

They said: 'Katie says she is busy planning her new life with Lee and has splashed the cash on this property – but it's making her closest friends and family anxious.

'They're concerned about his motives and that is only natural given what some of his ex partners have said.'

Meanwhile, Katie Price's new husband shared stunning memories from their honeymoon following the former model's fourth wedding in Dubai.