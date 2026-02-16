Rose Byrne races ahead as awards frontrunner with Indie Spirit win

Rose Byrne has bagged another accolade for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, directed by Mary Bronstein.

The Australian actress’s latest win is the second major honour nabbed by her during the ongoing awards season, as she also picked up the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical earlier this year.

While the lead actress race is one to look out for this year, with Jessie Buckley for Hamnet being another strong contender, Byrne has also won several critics awards for her performance. She came away with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Lead Performance and the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at last year’s Berlin Film Festival, among other prizes.

While celebrating her latest victory, the Bridesmaids star hailed independent cinema and her Aussie origins in the winning address.

“This character of Linda really could only exist in an independent film. She’s fierce and she’s gracious and she’s a middle-aged woman,” she said. “I’m from Australia, and it’s really all independent film there, so I feel very at home here.”

As part of the gender neutral category, Byrne was nominated alongside Everett Blunck (The Plague), Kathleen Chalfant (Familiar Touch), Chang Chen (Lucky Lu), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Dylan O’Brien (Twinless), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days), Théodore Pellerin (Lurker), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Ben Whishaw (Peter Hujar’s Day).

Notably, last year’s best lead performance winner Mikey Madison went on to clinch the best actress Oscar, for her performance in Anora.

Rose Byrne is also nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards, which will take place on March 15.