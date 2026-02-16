Halle Berry shares stance on people's belief about age: 'How dare you...'

Halle Berry opens up about struggles of dealing with 'labels' her entire career

Halle Berry, who is set to turn 60 this year, has shared her subtle take on people’s belief around age.

The 59-year-old, who recently got engaged to her partner of six years Van Hunt, shared her struggles with being called out for age.

While sharing her opinion with Entertainment Tonight, the Catwoman star stated that “age is just a number given to us at birth”. It is we who decide what we think of ourselves and who we think we are.

The American actress said, “How dare people put a number on us that would define who we are, what we can do, what we can accomplish.⁠ How dare you tell me when I’m done or when I should be finished. You don’t get to decide that.”

Halle opened that she has not only been dealing with comments on age, but she has dealt with labels her entire career.

“I now have to be old and black and a woman”, she said while adding, “I have had these strikes against me since the beginning of my career which is why I am not afraid of it.”

Berry went on to say, “I’ve been a black woman trying to make a way out my entire career. So now that I'm 60, I'll just tag that on to my luggage and keep carrying it and keep finding a way because I don't have a choice."⁠

Work wise, she recently starred in film Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan.