Beyoncé drops exciting reference to Bad Bunny Super Bowl: ‘looking bright’

Beyoncé has shared evidence of her attendance at the Super Bowl LX from two weeks ago, where she also took in Bad Bunny’s viral performance.

While her husband, Jay-Z, and kids made a public appearance at the event, stepping out onto the field, the Cowboy Carter creator remained in the shadows.

Dropping a first look at her chic ensemble from the event, the singer-songwriter further included multiple references to the halftime show.

She posted footage of the performers dressed as trees and the popular billboard displayed during Bad Bunny’s set which said, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love”.

The Crazy in Love vocalist also hinted that the side she was supporting ended up winning the Super Bowl after all, by displaying a fortune cookie tag which read, “Your team’s Super Bowl dreams are looking bright.”

It was the New England Patriots which eventually ended up winning the championship, defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the process.

Meanwhile, the multiple-time Grammy winner also showed her support for the latest Super Bowl headliner with another post which featured the Puerto Rican flag right next to one of the US.

Bad Bunny memorably celebrated his country’s heritage as well as the combined culture of the entire American continent during his Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer-rapper underscored the message of unity with a football that read, “Together, We Are America,” which he ended up spiking into the crowd.