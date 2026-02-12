Andrew's neighbours break silence on former Prince new life

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has finally said goodbye to his Windsor property and relocated to Sandringham to start a new life out of the public eye.

The neighbours of the former prince have shared insight about the King Charles III's younger brother's arrival to their area after his exile from his favourite Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York has temporrrarily moved into a much smaller accommodation at Wood Farm as renovations continue at Marsh Farm, which is set to become his permanent home.

The locals were asked about their thoughts on Andrew's relucation to their area, responding: “It's a 50/50 split, some are disgusted with his potential behaviour, but others say he hasn't been convicted and he's innocent until proven guilty. I sit somewhere in the middle.

“I think it would be better for him to be brought in [by the police] if he is innocent, as he says,” he told Hello!.

83-year-old Abraham Bruin, who was visiting the estate, said: “I'm a little bit flabbergasted myself. If he's an outcast and living on the estate, he’s not an outcast, is he?”

Another added: “Really, he's going back to luxury, isn’t he? He's being waited on hand and foot.”

“The press are all down there. The villagers don't like that. It's a quiet village," said the third one.

They also stated that the home is “too close to the road” and that a home, ”out in the woods that's surrounded by trees and no other houses… would have been better.”

Andrew was kicked out of the luxury Windsor pproperty last week after the latest release of the Epstein files.