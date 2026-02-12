King Charles office unveils secrets held at Windsor amid royal scrutiny

King Charles and Queen Camilla have to follow some strict set to protocols which even the monarch cannot break.

Since the ascension to the throne, Charles and Camilla, have picked up on an important detail about how they sign off their messages.

Many members of the public might not be aware of the royal cyphers and the meaning behind it. However, per tradition, this age-old custom is more like an identity of the monarchy. The King is known to sign his name at the end as ‘Charles R’, whereas Camilla signs off as, ‘Camilla R’.

In an update shared by the royal family aide, Windsor Castle has a collection of royal cyphers.

“Historic buildings can give us clues about how they were used in the past. Cyphers. A design made with someone’s initials, can tell us who a room or object was designed for,” the message continued.

“Royal Cyphers were first seen in the United Kingdom during the early Tudor period,” it added.

“The monarch’s initial was used. The letter R for Rex, Latin for King, or Regina, Latin for Queen.”

The cyphers featured in the released video clip were: Elizabeth I, George III, Henry III, Queen Elizabeth II, William IV, King Edward VII, George IV, Charles II.

The video comes at a time when the royals are already facing an onslaught of a scrutiny with ties to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Anti-monarchy groups have been raising criticism over the royal treatment of the shamed former Duke of York.

They have been calling for a stricter action that the royals have already taken.