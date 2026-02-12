Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton statement amid family tensions

Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton's personal statement as his husband, Prince William, found himself in the middle of a controversy.

The Princess of Wales, as a patron of Place2Be, marked Children’s Mental Health Week by visiting Castle Hill Academy in New Addington.

The personal message reads, "This year’s Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging.

"It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most: love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection are so important, and are a fundamental part of early childhood development.

"As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people. C."

This post came after Catherine’s husband, Prince William, suffered a major setback.

For the unversed, the future King William’s passion project Earthshot received financial support from a Dubai-based organisation.

The CEO of the company Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, has inappropriate ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which has now been revealed.

The officials at the anti-monarchy Republic said that Prince William needs to answer questions about his and Earthshot's ties with Sulayem.