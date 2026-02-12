Queen Camilla hears the hard truth: ‘Difficult getting information out'

Queen Camilla got a firsthand earful of the pressures facing emergency services on Thursday during a visit to Avon and Somerset Police headquarters in Portishead.

Wearing a pair of headphones, she listened in on a real 999 call from a woman reporting her ex-partner on her property.

The Queen learned the force fields around 34,000 domestic abuse calls every year, a figure she described as “horrifying” and “far too many,” while commending the team for their dedication.

“Sometimes people must be very frightened, so it must be difficult getting information out of them,” she remarked.

“It’s fascinating to see it, and horrifying how many calls come in.”

Camilla, who has long championed survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse, met with the force’s domestic abuse survivor group, created by Superintendent Sharon Baker, herself a survivor.

She was also greeted by Chief Constable Sarah Crew, who briefed her on the vital work being done to protect vulnerable people.