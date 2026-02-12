Duke of Edinburgh showing his fiery sense of fun during tough times

Duke of Edinburgh showing his fiery sense of fun during tough time

The Duke of Edinburgh had a hands-on day of discovery and innovation on Thursday, despite the royal pressures.

In Farnham, Surrey, The Duke visited the University of the Creative Arts, where he admired intricate metalwork and even tried his hand at glass blowing, delighting students and staff with his curiosity and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, at King’s Cross, he turned his attention to the world of physics.

The centerpiece of the Institute of Physics’ Physics Powering the Green Economy reception was Tokamak Energy’s ST25‑HTS spherical tokamak, the first of its kind to use a full set of high-temperature superconducting magnets.

HRH praised the “imagination and creativity” behind the project, discussing fusion energy and superconducting technology with company leaders.

The tokamak, which once sustained a 24-hour plasma pulse, now sits proudly on display at the IOP.

On Wednesday he joined executives, ministers, and the Japanese Ambassador to officially open £400m of new facilities at Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ Belasis Avenue campus in Billingham.