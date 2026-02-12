Princess Kate highlights ‘belonging’ theme during heartfelt school outing

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Croydon on Thursday looking in New Addington to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026.

Kate's visit carried a meaningful message. Greeted by children waving handmade kindness flags, the Princess spent time chatting, admiring their designs and even joining in activities.

“I love green,” she told one group, explaining it reminds her of nature and being outdoors.

Inside the classroom, she watched pupils create thoughtful “belonging maps,” encouraging them to reflect on the people and places that help them feel secure and confident.

The Princess shared highlights from the day on Instagram, writing:

“Marking @_place2be’s Children’s Mental Health Week alongside the Castle Hill Academy community.

This year’s theme for the week, ‘This Is My Place,’ is about helping children to explore the sense of belonging.”

The engagement marked her third public appearance of the month.

Earlier, she travelled to Wales to celebrate traditional textile makers.