King Charles’ health declining amid Andrew pressure, Palace insider reveals

King Charles’s health is reportedly in a fragile state, according to sources within the royal household.

A senior member of the family told journalist Naomi Sky that the King is “much worse in health and shape than he appears to be,” after the ongoing fallout from the Epstein scandal has had a “devastating effect” on him.

The source revealed that the rest of the family has been “distressed beyond measure” by the revelations, having had no idea what the Epstein documents would reveal.

King Charles’ health worries grow

“The King’s health is not good at all,” the insider said. The ongoing questions about Andrew at every outing are causing Charles concern.

The former Duke of York reportedly received £12 million from his family to cover an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

According to reports, £7 million came from the late Queen, £3 million from Prince Philip’s estate, and Charles himself contributed £1.5 million, all in an effort to resolve the claims quietly before the Platinum Jubilee.

One insider told the Sun, “The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened.”