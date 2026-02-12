Meghan Markle puts blame on Prince Harry for major shakeup

 
Prince Harry faces Meghan Markle's anger over a new development in team Sussex

Geo News Digital Desk
February 12, 2026

Meghan Markle once again put Prince Harry in a difficult spot as their brand Sussex was hit by a major shakeup.

In recent times, the couple's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, stepped down from her position.

Moreover, the Sussexes' close ally and the executive director of their Archewell Foundation, James Holt, also quit, a major shakeup in Harry and Meghan's team.

Now, an insider told Radar that the Duchess of Sussex has been putting all the blame on her team and especially Harry.

"Meghan is in full meltdown mode. She’s blaming everyone around her for her troubles – especially Harry," the source shared.

On the other hand, the former Suits actress has also been planning to drop a bombshell on the royal family by putting up her "own account on record" in the form of a memoir.

"In her view, there are entire chapters of her life – particularly during her time within the royal institution – that have either been misunderstood, distorted, or told solely through other people's perspectives," the source shared.

However, Meghan's plans caused a rift between her and Harry behind the walls of their Montecito mansion. 

