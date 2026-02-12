Princess Kate trades royal heels for unexpected shoe choice in latest outing

Princess Kate left onlookers in awe as she rocked bold new look during her solo outing in Croydon on Thursday, February 12.

Catherine's style won hearts as she made a striking appearance at Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, celebrating Children's Mental Health Week 2026.

She made an unusual departure from her customary wardrobe as the 44-year-old arrived at the school in autumnal tones, turning heads with unusual footwear.

She ditched her trademark elegant heels for the princess chose, feeling comfort by stepping out in flat brown leather loafers.

William's wife oozed style as she donned Boden "Nya" penny loafers in the colour "Oxblood"

Her move marked a clear shift towards a more relaxed aesthetic for the mother-of-three during her engagement.

The flat shoes proved an ideal choice at the academy's corridors whilst engaging with pupils and staff. Her footwear selection demonstrated that even members of the royal family occasionally prioritise comfort.

She looked out of the world as she wore chocolate brown cigarette trousers, which she paired with a Petar Petrov jacket in chocolate.

To elevate her looks, Pricness Catherine wore a dusty blue shirt beneath the tailored jacket, with the sleeves casually rolled up. The brown palette created a seasonally appropriate outfit that balanced professionalism with approachability.

The combination of the matching trousers and blazer with the contrasting blue shirt demonstrated the princess's ability to craft a refined yet accessible look suitable for engaging with young people.