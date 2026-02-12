Will Sarah Ferguson reveal Andrew's truth to public?

Sarah Ferguson is said to be in a painful situation as no relief is in sight following her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein case.

The mother-of-two is desparate to be rid of Andrew and Epstein's shadow, planning to make a bombshell return with untold stiories about the past, according to a new report.

The 66-year-old may turn the table with her revelations about Andrew Windsor as mounting financial pressure and renewed scrutiny forcing her to take drastic step to deal with the crisis.

Fergie, who was married to Andrew from 1986 until their divorce in 1996, reportedly is in deep waters and the scandal is taking toll on her mental health. She reportedly feels backed into a corner. She think staying silent only deepens the damage to her own name.

She believes she may have no alternative but to go rogue from the royals and lay bare Andrew Windsor's dirty secrets in order to protect herself, a media outlet, citing a source, has claimed.

Ferguson's reputation suffered significant damage when a 2011 email emerged in which she referred to Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Further correspondence published last week included messages in which she gushed Epstein was acting like "the brother I have always wished for" – and wrote to the abuser: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness… I am at your service. Just marry me."