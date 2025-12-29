‘SNL' star Marcello Hernandez set record straight about mistaken identity

Marcello Hernandez, known for his impressions and comedic versatility on Saturday Night Live, cleared one misunderstanding with his fans.

Hernandez made his debut on SNL in 2022-2023 season and became an immediate hit on playing home-wrecker Domingo.

It played so well that the character made an appearance on the 50th anniversary special, featuring Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny, as well as in many more other sketches.

In an interview with the New York Times, Hernandez refused to take the credit of the skit and the character saying, “I am simply a button on this jacket.”

However, he went to share the cost he has paid for such role, adding, “It pushed my career further along and got more people to get to know me. A lot of people still call me Domingo on the street.”

“I want to make it clear. I do have a name,” he said.

Hernandez is set to appear on his first-ever Netflix special, American Boy, slated for stream on January 7, 2026.

He is also set to appear in various projects, like Angry Birds Movie 3 in 2027 and 72 Hours, which is in production.