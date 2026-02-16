Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise appearance after Lilibet ‘face reveal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they made their way to a special event just a day after marking Valentine’s Day at Montecito.

The couple were in Los Angeles to watch the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, while being joined by a Hollywood royalty, Queen Latifah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were sat in the front row, seeming good spirits despite the turmoil that grips the royal family in current day.

The As Ever Founder had opted for a navy blue sweater paired with dark jeans. Whereas, King Charles’s younger son also went for a casual look donning a black button-up shirt and black jeans with a grey baseball cap.

The outing also comes just a day after Meghan shocked the public by sharing a very clear image of their four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet on Valentine's Day.

In the sweet photo, Harry was seen carrying his daughter in his arms, while Meghan captioned that “these two + Archie” are her “forever Valentines”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dismiss ‘separate lives’ claims

The couple seemed all-loved up during the game, which was held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This also appeared to be an attempt to disregard any claims circulating around their marriage.

It was recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were separate lives as they are “on different paths” in their professional lives.

An insider claimed that they are still publicly pushing the “us against the world” narrative, but their professional lives “have split in two”. They noted that Harry and Meghan have “very different schedules now and spending lots of time apart”.

The reported insisted that Harry and Meghan “come together for the occasional one-off appearance to keep up the image of being a team, but most of the time, they’re operating individually”.

However, nothing has been confirmed nor indicated on that front directly from the Sussexes.